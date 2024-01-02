Historical sites in Kargil to be developed to attract tourists

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 1

Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Kargil, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Gaffar Zargar on Monday visited various historically significant sites in the district.

Historian Mohammad Sadiq Hardassi accompanied him. The visit was aimed at delving into rich historical background of Kargil and highlight its potential for tourism development.

During his inspection, Zargar emphasised the significance of historical sites like Karpokhar and Damsna, recognising their importance in showcasing heritage and cultural significance.

Additionally, attention was directed towards the development initiatives in Damsna Children Park, Hiker Base Panikhar, and several other key areas pivotal for tourism promotion.

Parkachik councillor Syed Ainul Huda called upon the CEO at Namsuru and requested to develop the area to augment tourism. He stressed the need to enhance facilities and infrastructure to attract more visitors and elevate the tourism experience in Kargil.

The tour included stops at the final resting places of revered figures such as Syeed Mohammad Shah Hussaini and Akhone Mohd Qasim, underscoring the deep cultural heritage of the area.

They also visited at the graves of SC Gergain and Captain Herbert W Christian, recognising their historical significance in the region’s narrative. Mohammad Sadiq Hardassi briefed about historical context and cultural importance of these sites.

The CEO acknowledged the need to preserve and promote these historical landmarks. He also highlighted the intensified focus on tourism development in Kargil post-formation of UT. He stressed the concerted efforts aimed at expanding and enhancing tourist destinations, with a specific emphasis to augmenting tourist footfall in the region.

