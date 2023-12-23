Hit-and-run tactics, natural caves giving ultras the edge

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 22

Hit-and-run tactics adopted by Pakistan-trained terrorists in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch, along with the cover they get from natural caves, was giving an upper hand to ultras over security forces.

Over 20 Army personnel have been killed by terrorists in the Pir Panjal region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch. The districts are situated along the Line of Control (LoC) due to which it becomes easy for Pakistani terrorists to enter this side of the territory from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK).

48 encounters The year has witnessed revival of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch despite the administration's claims of normalcy in the region

On the first day of the year, seven civilians were killed in Dhangri village of Rajouri

As many as 25 security personnel and 13 civilians were killed in J&K till November 30

A total of 48 encounters took place in different districts of the UT

While the Army claims no infiltration has taken place, presence of at least 25 heavily armed terrorists in the region states otherwise. Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, had last month said 20 to 25 terrorists were active in Rajouri and Poonch areas. He had also said some of the terrorists were retired soldiers of the Pakistan army.

Forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch have natural caves in abundance, where terrorists hide and are provided food and other essentials by overground workers (OGWs) or locals at gunpoint. In many earlier incidents, locals had informed the security forces about the presence of terrorists in forest areas after which operations were launched. During recoveries in the recent past, food items, including pickle and juices, were found with slain terrorists. Woollen clothes were also recovered, indicating they had prepared to stay put in forest areas in the winter.

An incident similar to that of Thursday had taken place near Bhimber Gali in Poonch district on April 20, when an Army truck came under fire from multiple sides, killing five soldiers. Thereafter, on May 5, five soldiers were killed when they received information about presence of terrorists in the forest area of Kandi in Rajouri and went there for search. Terrorists triggered an IED, killing soldiers on the spot.

The year has witnessed revival of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch despite the administration’s claims of normalcy in the region. On the first day of the year, seven civilians were killed in Dhangri village of Rajouri. Even after many successful operations against terrorists, 25 security personnel and 13 civilians were killed in J&K till November 30. A total of 48 encounters took place in different districts of the UT.

A recent statement by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The approach of the government is to dismantle the terror eco-system. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in J&K.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Poonch #Rajouri