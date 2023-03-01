Hit by train, man dies in Baramulla

Srinagar, Febraury 28
A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Baramulla. Hafizullah Ganai was hit by the train which was on its way from Banihal to Baramulla at Anderhama, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3
CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor
Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too
Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told