Hizbul’s oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, May 6
The chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen is among the three militants killed by security forces in a gunfight in south Kashmir on Friday.
Muhammad Ashraf Khan alias Moulvi, 57, was killed in a gunfight with a joint team of Army, police and paramilitary CRPF at Sirchand Top forest area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.
“Three militants were killed on Friday in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in the Pahalgam area,” a security official said.
The slain militants have been identified as Ashraf Moulvi, an A++ category commander of Anantnag; Roshan Zameer; and Rafiq Ahmad of Bijbehara.
Moulvi became the new operational chief of Hizbul Mujahideen after the killing of Riyaz Naikoo on May 6 and has been active since September 6.
