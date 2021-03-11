Hizb commander killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, June 4
A self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
"Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. #Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, tweeted.
The encounter began on Friday evening in Rishipora area of Anantnag, a police spokesman said.
He said three soldiers and a civilian were injured in the early exchange of firing with the militants.
“All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital, Srinagar, and are said to be stable,” the spokesman said.
