Hizb commander shot in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 4

Security forces today killed a Hizbul Mujahideen commander in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir. The gunfight had broken out at Rishipora village of Anantnag district on Friday evening after security personnel had received a specific input about the presence of the militant commander there.

Weapons seized Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle, have been seized from the encounter site. During the encounter on Friday evening, three soldiers and a civilian were hurt. They are said to be stable.

The operation was launched by a joint team of the police and the Army. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries.

The police said all the injured were shifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, where their condition was said to be stable.

Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, confirmed the killing of the Hizbul commander, Nisar Khanday.

