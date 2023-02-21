Hizb commander shot in Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 20

Bashir Ahmad Peer, alias Imtiyaz Alam, a Hizbul-Mujahideen commander, was killed in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Monday. On October 4, the Union Government had designated him as a terrorist under the UAPA for his role in terror activities, including providing logistics to the banned outfit's terrorists especially for infiltration in Kupwara.

Peer was killed on Monday evening after an assailant shot him point-blank outside a shop in Rawalpindi. Peer, alias Imtiyaz Alam, alias Haji, hailing from Babarpora area in Kupwara district, had been living in Rawalpindi.