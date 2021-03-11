Two terrorists killed in separate encounters in Kulgam and Pulwama

Srinagar, June 11
Two terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Khandipora area of Kulgam, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces there, a police spokesman said.
During the search operation, as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the forces, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, he said.
However, in order to evacuate the civilians trapped around the encounter site, the forces ensured the evacuation of all civilians to the safer places, the spokesman said.
In the ensuing encounter, a categorised terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie, resident of Shouch Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter, he said.
As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities, the spokesman said.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a .303 Rifle along with 23 rounds, a pistol along with 31 rounds, a hand grenade, etc., were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama district of south Kashmir later in the day.
The gun fight broke out in Drabgam area of the district, the spokesman said.
One terrorist has been killed, the spokesman said, adding, the operation was on.
