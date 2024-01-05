 Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources : The Tribune India

‘A++’ category terrorist Javaid Ahmad Matoo was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, January 5

The Delhi Police suspect that the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested on Thursday is the part of a larger conspiracy to attack more policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested “A++” category terrorist Javaid Ahmad Matoo, who was wanted in 11 terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. He was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

It is suspected that Matoo was using the National Capital as a transit point to go to the Valley via Nepal from Pakistan, police sources said. But the officials are still interrogating him about his last destination before reaching Delhi.

“Matoo is learnt to have expertise in operating rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and AK-47. His target is very accurate,” an official said, adding that he could have learnt this in training.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested him from Nizamuddin with a loaded pistol and an extra magazine in his possession. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehended, police had said.

The Delhi Police have booked him under the Arms Act and conspiracy case. It is also interrogating him to get further details about the conspiracy and his further plans. The officials are also interrogating him to know the actual reason of his coming to Delhi, sources said.

A native of Sopore, Matoo was outside Jammu and Kashmir for the last 10 years.

“It is suspected that he was staying somewhere in Pakistan but entered India via Nepal. He was looking for an opportunity to go to Pakistan,” a police source said.

A police official said that Matoo was a prominent member of the group headed by Abdul Qayum Nazar, who was the operational in-charge of the terrorist module in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officer said.

