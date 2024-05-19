Home comfort for stalwarts

Former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and former Union Minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi cast their votes using the home voting facility, the Delhi poll body said

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi on Thursday kicked off the home voting facility for elderly voters and persons with disabilities (PwDs) and it will go on till May 24

According to the data shared by the office, 1,409 voters cast their ballot from the comfort of their homes across all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi on Friday, which was the second day of the facility being started