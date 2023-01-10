Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Kashmir next week

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week, his third visit after the Centre abrogated constitutional safeguards of erstwhile state of J&K and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The visit of the Home Minister comes 10 days after militants killed six civilians, including two children at Upper Dhangri village in Rajouri district, indicating the militancy is spreading beyond Kashmir Valley.

Official sources said Shah would visit Rajouri to meet the security officials and families of the victims.

Shah held a meeting with the BJP leaders from the region on Monday.