Home Secretary visits Ladakh, stresses on inclusive growth

Senior officials and political representatives met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan during his two-day visit to Ladakh.

Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Hill Council Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, submitted a detailed memorandum to Govind Mohan, highlighting critical developmental concerns and strategic priorities for the Kargil district, aimed at ensuring balanced and inclusive growth in the region.

Akhoon expressed his appreciation for the Union Government’s move to create five new districts in Ladakh and strongly urged that Sankoo and Shakar-Chiktan subdivisions be granted full district status, citing their large population, administrative importance, and logistical needs. He stressed that these regions fulfil all criteria for district formation and their exclusion has led to a growing sense of alienation among the people.

He also underscored the urgent need to operationalise civil flights from Kargil Airport, especially under the UDAAN scheme, to connect Kargil with Srinagar and other cities, particularly during winter months when road access remains blocked due to heavy snowfall.

Akhoon also appealed for the inclusion of left-out border villages in central LAC development schemes, stating that many strategically important villages have long remained deprived of infrastructure and welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Home Secretary also chaired a high-level review meeting with the Ladakh Administration, led by Chief Secretary, Pawan Kotwal.

During the meeting, Kotwal delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining major administrative initiatives and progress made since the formation of the UT.

Key highlights included recruitment drives undertaken under the new legal and administrative frameworks, the finalisation of requisitions for critical gazetted posts ready for submission to UPSC, issuance of age relaxation orders, and matters concerning the creation of new districts.

The Chief Secretary further briefed the Home Secretary on proposed amendments to revenue laws under review, including the extension of Section 2 of the J&K Land Grant Act, 1960 to the entire UT.

The meeting also covered updates on several major infrastructure projects such as tunnel construction, road development, rationalisation of wildlife sanctuary boundaries, and tourism promotion.

Special mention was made of the success of Ladakh’s home-stay policy, which has become a model for community-based tourism. However, concerns were raised over the slow progress of 4G saturation projects.