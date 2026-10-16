Homestay push in J&K to take tourism beyond traditional destinations

THE Jammu and Kashmir Government’s approval of the Jammu and Kashmir Homestay Policy, 2026 is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, particularly in rural, border, heritage and emerging destinations across the Union Territory, officials and industry stakeholders say.

The policy seeks to create a simple and enabling framework for expanding quality accommodation facilities while encouraging community participation in tourism.

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Tourism industry representatives believe the initiative will help meet the changing preferences of visitors, many of whom are increasingly opting for homestay experiences over conventional hotel accommodation.

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Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary General of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said the policy would strengthen the tourism sector and generate additional opportunities for local residents.

“Tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly choosing homestays instead of hotels. This global trend is now gaining popularity in the region as well,” Bakshi said.

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According to officials, nearly 3,000 homestays are currently operational across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has described the policy as a major step towards promoting sustainable tourism, local entrepreneurship and new livelihood opportunities. He said the initiative would help distribute tourism benefits more widely, strengthen local economies and promote the region’s cultural and heritage assets.

Key features of the policy

The policy introduces a simplified registration mechanism with Silver and Gold classifications based on facilities, hygiene and safety standards.

Eligible residential properties can also be registered as Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishments, creating additional income opportunities for households and enhancing the region’s hospitality infrastructure.

Under the policy, provisional Silver registration will be granted within 28 days of submission of a complete application and remain valid for six months.

The scheme also provides financial incentives, including a 35 per cent subsidy under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), subject to a maximum project funding support of Rs 20 lakh, along with domestic utility tariff benefits for eligible homestays.

Additionally, the policy promotes clean-energy adoption through solar subsidies available under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and facilitates access to affordable credit through Jammu and Kashmir Bank in accordance with applicable guidelines.

Officials said the policy is expected to widen accommodation choices for visitors, promote sustainable tourism and create fresh avenues of economic growth across Jammu and Kashmir.