Hope military understanding between India, Pakistan will have permanent effect: Mehbooba

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed hope that the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions against each other would have a permanent effect.

“I pray to the Almighty that this ceasefire becomes a permanent thing as innocent people lose their lives and homes in case of a conflict,” Mehbooba, who visited the persons displaced from border villages in Baramulla, told reporters.

“It takes time to deescalate. We should not be jumping and be the militant type over everything,” she added when asked about violations within hours of the military understanding on Saturday.

It takes time to deescalate a situation when the armies of the two countries are eyeball to eyeball, she further said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state also urged the government to make arrangements for the displaced persons and provide financial support to them for rebuilding their homes.

“These people have lost their homes. They are not in a position to rebuild their homes. It is my request to the government that it should provide them accommodation and also monetary help for reconstruction of their houses,” she said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president said the situation was bad in the border districts of Kashmir and no better in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Mehbooba also visited Salamabad near the Line of Control (LoC) and met the families forced to take refuge in camps due to relentless cross-border shelling.

Standing among children in tin-roofed shelters, she said, “These children are not waiting for revenge—they are waiting for peace. End the war. Let them live.”

Earlier in the day, she visited Government Medical College, Baramulla, to enquire about the civilians injured in the shelling. She offered support to the wounded and urged the administration to ensure their proper treatment and rehabilitation.

“Our wounded lie in hospitals. Our families huddle in shelters. Our homes are reduced to rubble. This is why Kashmir cries out for peace, not war,” she said.

“Those who beat the drums of war don’t hear our children weep. They don’t see our parents breaking under the weight of fear and loss. We need homes, not bunkers. We want our children to grow—not be buried. The warmongering must stop,” she added.

Reflecting on her visit to the LoC near Uri, she said, “I met the families who fled their homes overnight with nothing but trauma. Men, women and children—all scarred by conflict—are simply longing for the right to live without fear. This pain is not political; it is deeply human. And it is unbearable.”

Mehbooba said Kashmir could not afford another war. “It’s time to stop turning it into a battlefield. Give peace a chance—our children’s future depends on it.”

Extending her appeal to the national leadership, Mehbooba urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other decision-makers to prioritise dialogue over military escalation.