Hotelier booked for ‘violating’ provisions of Foreigners Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday lodged a case against the owner of a hotel in Ramban district for allegedly violating provisions of the Foreigners Act by failing to report the stay of a woman tourist from Finland.

Advertisement

The case under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act was registered at the Batote police station against Shamsher Singh Manhas, the owner of Hotel Pine Heritage located at the famous hill resort of Patnitop, a police spokesperson said.

He said the case pertains to the non-filing of Form C online during the stay of Tuuli Lehmusjaervi, a citizen of Finland, who stayed at the hotel from July 17 to August 29.

Advertisement

"Despite the legal obligation, the hotel owner failed to submit the mandatory Form C online to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) within the stipulated time period. This constitutes a violation of sections 7 and 14 of the Foreigners Act, which mandate timely reporting of foreign guests by accommodation providers," the spokesperson said.

He said hoteliers, guesthouse owners and landlords accommodating foreign nationals must strictly adhere to the legal procedures for reporting their stay to authorities.

Advertisement

"Any lapse will invite legal action in accordance with the law," the police spokesperson said.

Section 7 of the Act outlines that the online Form C is a mandatory document that needs to be filled up for all foreigners by the owners of hotels, homestays and guesthouses on the government website. Moreover, non-conformity to the above directions can attract imprisonment for a term that may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.