DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Hotelier booked for ‘violating’ provisions of Foreigners Act

Hotelier booked for ‘violating’ provisions of Foreigners Act

Failed to report the stay of a woman tourist from Finland
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday lodged a case against the owner of a hotel in Ramban district for allegedly violating provisions of the Foreigners Act by failing to report the stay of a woman tourist from Finland.

Advertisement

The case under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act was registered at the Batote police station against Shamsher Singh Manhas, the owner of Hotel Pine Heritage located at the famous hill resort of Patnitop, a police spokesperson said.

He said the case pertains to the non-filing of Form C online during the stay of Tuuli Lehmusjaervi, a citizen of Finland, who stayed at the hotel from July 17 to August 29.

Advertisement

"Despite the legal obligation, the hotel owner failed to submit the mandatory Form C online to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) within the stipulated time period. This constitutes a violation of sections 7 and 14 of the Foreigners Act, which mandate timely reporting of foreign guests by accommodation providers," the spokesperson said.

He said hoteliers, guesthouse owners and landlords accommodating foreign nationals must strictly adhere to the legal procedures for reporting their stay to authorities.

Advertisement

"Any lapse will invite legal action in accordance with the law," the police spokesperson said.

Section 7 of the Act outlines that the online Form C is a mandatory document that needs to be filled up for all foreigners by the owners of hotels, homestays and guesthouses on the government website. Moreover, non-conformity to the above directions can attract imprisonment for a term that may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts