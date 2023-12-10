House arrests likely: Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah voiced his concerns on Saturday, suggesting that mainstream politicians in Kashmir might face house arrest in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370 petitions on Monday. He said the government required an “excuse” for such actions.

“They need an excuse to put us under house arrest, and they have an excuse. As we are unaware of what the decision would be, so are they. If they know, then there should be an investigation,” Omar told reporters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

When questioned about his views ahead of Monday’s verdict, Omar expressed his uncertainty. “Who will say with authority what is to happen? I do not have any such machinery or way by which I can come to know today what those five honorable judges have in their hearts, or what they have written in the judgment,” he said.

“I can only hope and pray that the decision is in our favour, but I cannot claim that success will be ours. We are waiting for the judgment, let it come, we will talk then,” he added.

