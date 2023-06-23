 House of Lashkar aide attached in Anantnag : The Tribune India

House of Lashkar aide attached in Anantnag

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

In an ongoing crackdown against individuals involved in harbouring militants and providing logistic support to them, the State Investigative Unit (SIU) of the J&K Police has attached the house of a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) associate in South Kashmir. The house that has been attached belongs to Abdul Rehman Ganai in Subhanpora village of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district. The action was taken after taking sanction from the competent authority.

2 terror aides held

  • Two associates of a terror group were arrested in Anantnag and 12 AK-47 rounds, a grenade and Rs 1 lakh seized, police said.
  • The accused have been identified as Touseef Bhat and Abrar-ul-Haq, both of Bijbehara.

According to the police, Ganai’s son Zubair Ahmad is a militant associate and their house has been utilised by Lashkar militants. The SIU, Shopian, initiated the process of attaching the property belonging to the accused under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as it fell within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism, reads a police statement.

The action comes as a part of the investigation into a case registered at the Zainpora police station in Shopian under the UAPA.

The police have advised the people against harbouring or providing shelter, logistical support or extending any form of assistance to militants or their associates within their premises.

In another development, security forces arrested two associates of a terror group in Anantnag district. Official sources said a joint team of Army, CRPF and local police made the arrest and seized ammunition and cash from their possession. “The accused have been identified as Touseef Bhat of Shetipora, Bijbehara, and Abrar-ul-Haq of Arwani, Bijbehara. Twelve AK-47 rounds, a hand grenade and Rs 1 lakh in cash have been seized. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered,” sources said.

(With IANS inputs)

