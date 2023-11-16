House of narco-smugglers attached

Jammu, November 15
Acting against narco-smugglers in Poonch along the Line of Control, the police attached properties, including a house and vehicles, of notorious smugglers in the area on Wednesday. The smugglers had been involved in many cases of smuggling of narcotics.
The smugglers have been identified as Mehmood Hussain, Zaffer Iqbal and Javid Iqbal, all brothers and residents of Deri Dabsi in Mendhar. They have been booked under Section 68 of the NDPS Act-1985. A police official said the double-storeyed house worth lakhs of rupees and motor vehicles jointly belonging to the peddlers.
He informed that it was found during the course of investigation that the house and vehicles were illegally acquired property. A proper investigation was done before action was taken. The three accused were booked in different cases at Nowabad in Jammu and Mendhar in Poonch.
Sources informed that the drugs acquired from Pakistan through routes along the LoC were sold to other peddlers of Jammu region by the three accused. The accused used to sell the drugs even themselves in Poonch and Jammu district.
Sources further informed that an investigation had been underway to know the backward and forward connections of these peddlers.
