Houses of 5 Kishtwar terrorists, based in Pakistan, searched

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 17

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Kishtwar police searched the houses of five terrorists, now based in Pakistan, in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case on Wednesday. SSP Khalil Poswal said the search operation was conducted after obtaining search warrants from an NIA court in Jammu.

The terrorists whose houses were searched are Mohammad Shahnawaz, a resident of Chirol Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed, a resident near Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Kichloo market, Shahnawaz Kanth, a resident of Hullar, and Javid Hussain of Kundali Pochal. They are presently operating from Pakistan and some areas of Pakistan-occupied J&K.

Five SIU teams along with police personnel carried out the raids. The terrorists’ aim is to ensure revival of terrorism in the region, an official said. The SSP informed that the police searched their residential premises and confiscated documents and other evidences. “The evidence collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” the SSP said.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

“Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorism over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them,” Poswal said.

The Kishtwar SSP further disclosed that all the supporters of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations would also be prosecuted.

Documents seized