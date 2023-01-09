Houses of over 30 overground workers, militants searched

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

In a major search operation, Army men searched the houses of at least 30 overground workers (OGWs) of different terror groups and also four militants, who have fled to Pakistan, in Doda and Kishtwar districts. The search operation was conducted after inputs that the OGWs might be having information regarding the Rajouri attacks on January 1 and 2 that claimed seven lives.

Officials in the Military Intelligence said it was one of the biggest operations carried out in the region in which over 350 troops of 26 Rashtriya Rifles were involved. Local residents were taken by surprise after heavy deployment of soldiers, who went house to house of the OGWs and absconding terrorists in both districts.

The Tribune had recently reported that the name of one such terrorist, Mohammad Amin Butt, alias Khubaib, a resident of Doda, who is presently living in Pakistan, had surfaced in Rajouri attack. The Army also raided his house and questioned the family members about any communication by him in the recent times.

The house of another terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Nazir Gujjar, alias Abu Manazil, a resident of Bagla in Doda, was also searched. Absconding since 2003, Manazil has been reportedly involved in recruitment and other terror-related activities.

“It was a deterrence operation launched in the backdrop of Rajouri attack by two armed terrorists. One of the motives was also to gather intelligence regarding any recent moves of the terrorists who had crossed over to Pakistan. We also wanted to know if there has been any movement of terrorists in the region after the Rajouri attack,” said a Military Intelligence official based in Doda.

Similar operations were carried out in Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts as well. In Rajouri district, police, Army and CRPF personnel took up house-to-house search in several villages, including Nowshera, Budhal, Dharamsal and Kalakote besides the forests of Sunderbani.