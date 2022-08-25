Houses of three lawyers raided in murder case

Security personnel during a raid at a lawyer’s residence in Srinagar on Wednesday. ANI

Srinagar, August 24

The police on Wednesday carried out raids at the residences of three lawyers, including former J&K High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom, and seized digital devices, bank statements and other documents as part of the probe into the killing of an advocate two years ago.

A police spokesman said all legal formalities were followed during the searches at four locations — two in Barzulla, one each in Brein-Nishat and Maisuma — of three advocates in connection with advocate Babar Qadri’s killing case.

“Digital devices, bank statements, property sale agreement papers, suspicious books and other relevant material were seized during the searches,” the spokesman said.

A posse of policemen arrived at Qayoom’s Barzulla residence early in the morning to carry out the searches. Qayoom is the father-in-law of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court judge Justice Javed Iqbal Wani. Advocate Qadri was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in the city’s Hawal area in September 2020.

Qadri, who was a vocal critic of the bar association leadership, particularly of Qayoom, had claimed threat to his life three days before he was shot dead. According to the police, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an encounter last year, was responsible for Qadri’s killing.

“The searches were conducted during further investigation in the case wherein certain new evidences came up that have the potential to unravel the conspiracy part in this killing,” the spokesman added. — PTI

Killed in 2020

  • Advocate Qadri was shot dead by terrorists inside his residence in the Hawal area in September 2020.
  • A critic of the Bar association leadership, particularly Mian Qayoom, he had claimed a threat to his life three days before the fatal attack.

