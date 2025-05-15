Houses of two drug peddlers attached

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the houses of two notorious drug-peddlers in Samba district and a mini-load carrier belonging to the duo, an official said.

Farman Ali’s house at Karel and Farman Din’s house at Laswara were attached under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in two separate cases registered against them at Bari Brahmana police station in 2024 and 2025, a police spokesperson said.

He said during the police investigation, the residences and the vehicle worth over Rs 50 lakh were identified as illegally acquired property.