How Abdullah’s managed dissent within the National Conference?

The ruling National Conference (NC), Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party, recently faced a rare internal crisis following last month’s Cabinet expansion.

The NC has largely maintained internal discipline since its inception as the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in 1932. However, in 1984, the party witnessed a major rebellion when Ghulam Mohammad Shah, brother-in-law of Farooq Abdullah, led a split, toppled the government and became Chief Minister. President’s rule was imposed in 1986.

Last month’s Cabinet expansion triggered fresh discontent within the party, with several senior NC legislators expressing disappointment over the induction of four new ministers. They alleged that seniority and experience had not been given due consideration, while many resented being left out of the reshuffle.

Meetings by dissident legislators

Following the Cabinet expansion, several disgruntled legislators held meetings to discuss their grievances and chalk out their next course of action.

Advertisement

As the situation escalated, the NC leadership moved to contain the dissent. Party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with the disgruntled legislators.

After the meeting, Farooq Abdullah, flanked by the dissident legislators, addressed the media and dismissed reports of a division within the party.

“This organisation is united. Those who think they can break this organisation should understand that it has never been broken and will never be broken,” he said.

Advertisement

Abdullah said the leadership had heard the legislators’ “genuine” concerns and assured them that appropriate steps would be taken to address their grievances.

“We have spoken to them. Their issues were genuine and have been given due consideration. Everyone was heard, and some steps will be taken soon, while others will be taken gradually,” he told reporters.

Omar offers to resign

Sources privy to the meeting told The Tribune that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also offered to resign and was “adamant” about his decision. However, the legislators refused to accept his offer.

Advertisement

Sources said the party leadership also assured the legislators that a Cabinet reshuffle would be considered within a year.

Among the demands raised by the dissident legislators were the replacement of ministers who had completed two years in office and the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani, who had lost the 2024 Assembly election.