Huge cache of arms and explosives seized from terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, November 30
Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch and seized a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.
The recoveries made from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades, the official said.
He said the hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at Nabna village in Surankote tehsil.
However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...
Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur
It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine
No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee
Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...
In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana
The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana