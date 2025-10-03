Huge consignment of drugs seized in Kashmir, 5 held

Five alleged drug peddlers have been arrested and a huge consignment of contraband substances seized in Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

Continuing its war against drugs, police arrested the drug peddlers from Anantnag, Kupwara, Budgam and Pulwama districts, and recovered a huge consignment of narcotics from their possession, they said.

Advertisement

According to a spokesperson, police in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district received information that one Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Sehgund Saller, has hoarded a large quantity of narcotics in his house.

Advertisement

A police team raided the house and 24,700 kg of ganja was seized while Bhat was arrested, he said.

In the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, police arrested a drug peddler identified as Tariq Sajad Khan, a resident of Keran, Kupwara, during a check. A substantial amount of charas-like substance was seized from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

In the Budgam area of central Kashmir, acting on specific input, a police party established a checkpoint at Hakermulla. Two suspects, attempting to flee on noticing police, were apprehended, the spokesperson said.

They were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Rather, a resident of Nasrullapora, and Muzaffar Ahmad Malik, a resident of Soibugh.

During their search, 7.63 grams of a heroin-like substance were seized from the duo, police said.

In a similar action in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, police received a tip-off regarding contraband being stored in a house at Chersoo. A police party raided the premises and seized 16 kg of bung powder and 26 grams of charas.

The house owner, Aqib Rashid Sheikh, was arrested, police said.