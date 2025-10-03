DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Huge consignment of drugs seized in Kashmir, 5 held

Huge consignment of drugs seized in Kashmir, 5 held

Police arrested the drug peddlers from Anantnag, Kupwara, Budgam and Pulwama districts

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:57 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Five alleged drug peddlers have been arrested and a huge consignment of contraband substances seized in Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

Continuing its war against drugs, police arrested the drug peddlers from Anantnag, Kupwara, Budgam and Pulwama districts, and recovered a huge consignment of narcotics from their possession, they said.

Advertisement

According to a spokesperson, police in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district received information that one Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Sehgund Saller, has hoarded a large quantity of narcotics in his house.

Advertisement

A police team raided the house and 24,700 kg of ganja was seized while Bhat was arrested, he said.

In the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, police arrested a drug peddler identified as Tariq Sajad Khan, a resident of Keran, Kupwara, during a check. A substantial amount of charas-like substance was seized from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

In the Budgam area of central Kashmir, acting on specific input, a police party established a checkpoint at Hakermulla. Two suspects, attempting to flee on noticing police, were apprehended, the spokesperson said.

They were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Rather, a resident of Nasrullapora, and Muzaffar Ahmad Malik, a resident of Soibugh.

During their search, 7.63 grams of a heroin-like substance were seized from the duo, police said.

In a similar action in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, police received a tip-off regarding contraband being stored in a house at Chersoo. A police party raided the premises and seized 16 kg of bung powder and 26 grams of charas.

The house owner, Aqib Rashid Sheikh, was arrested, police said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts