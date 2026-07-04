Huge relief for Kashmir: CM Abdullah on withdrawal of Srinagar runway closure

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) decision to withdraw the proposed NOTAM for the full closure of Srinagar International Airport’s runway for maintenance, describing the move as a huge relief.

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“This Monday-Tuesday thing was hitting us very hard. Just yesterday, I spoke to some people from the tourism sector, and many of their (intending tourist) groups had started cancelling,” Abdullah told reporters.

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The chief minister said he had consistently taken up the issue with the Centre and his efforts had yielded results.

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“Ever since this news came out, I have been continuously making efforts. Within the Central government, I spoke with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and even when I met the Prime Minister, I raised the issue with him. If the outcome of this is that the Monday-Tuesday schedule will remain normal for now, it is a huge relief for us,” he said.

He, however, said if the airport has to be closed in October for maintenance, alternative flight operations should be arranged at Awantipora Air Force base.

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Later, in a post on X, Abdullah thanked the Defence and Civil Aviation Ministers.

“Grateful to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sb & Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure order. This closure had created a lot of difficulties for regular travellers & forced tour groups/tourists to cancel planned visits,” he wrote.