DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Huge sacrifices made in past five years to make UT peaceful: Sinha

Huge sacrifices made in past five years to make UT peaceful: Sinha

Says sounds of ragas and renewed enthusiasm have replaced the sounds of bullets and grenades

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lights a ceremonial lamp at the international symposium on ‘Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir’.
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that immense sacrifices have been made over the past five years to bring peace and stability to the Union Territory (UT).

Advertisement

The Lt Governor was delivering the keynote address at a two-day international symposium on “Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir”, organised by Vishwagram — a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering education, compassion, art and service across India.

Advertisement

In his address, the L-G spoke about “a new vision of a rising Jammu and Kashmir that is peaceful, fear-free, prosperous, united, and in which every citizen is empowered and touched by India’s rapid progress.”

Advertisement

“The peace visible in J&K today has created opportunities for everyone to flourish with mutual respect. Every individual now has an equal chance to live a dignified life. One can witness the impact of peace, the collective efforts of the people for a better tomorrow, and immense possibilities for all without discrimination. We have followed the principles of people-first, social justice, and equality, which have transformed both the lives of the people and this crown jewel of the nation,” the L-G said.

Sinha also highlighted the strong resolve of the administration to dismantle the terror ecosystem and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, justice and equity. “We are determined to strengthen socio-economic development and to turn the dreams of our youth into reality,” he added.

Advertisement

The L-G said that in the past five years, the brave security forces and J&K Police have created a Jammu and Kashmir where the sounds of ragas and renewed enthusiasm have replaced the sounds of bullets and grenades.

“We have built a J&K where the walls of schools echo not with the clash of stones but with the laughter, innovation and education of children. We have created a Jammu and Kashmir where towns like Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam — once shrouded in silence — have transformed into cultural and literary hubs for the youth. Markets such as Lal Chowk and Polo View are no longer deserted but are glowing with new vitality. We have created a Jammu and Kashmir where new aspirations float on the waves of the Vitasta,” Sinha said.

He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the very heartbeat of peace and called upon all sections of society to work together as a unified force against elements attempting to disrupt harmony. The L-G also urged collective efforts to counter the threats of drug addiction and youth radicalisation.

He emphasised that everyone must abide by the rule of law to ensure lasting peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts