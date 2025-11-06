Huge sacrifices made in past five years to make UT peaceful: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that immense sacrifices have been made over the past five years to bring peace and stability to the Union Territory (UT).

The Lt Governor was delivering the keynote address at a two-day international symposium on “Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir”, organised by Vishwagram — a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering education, compassion, art and service across India.

In his address, the L-G spoke about “a new vision of a rising Jammu and Kashmir that is peaceful, fear-free, prosperous, united, and in which every citizen is empowered and touched by India’s rapid progress.”

“The peace visible in J&K today has created opportunities for everyone to flourish with mutual respect. Every individual now has an equal chance to live a dignified life. One can witness the impact of peace, the collective efforts of the people for a better tomorrow, and immense possibilities for all without discrimination. We have followed the principles of people-first, social justice, and equality, which have transformed both the lives of the people and this crown jewel of the nation,” the L-G said.

Sinha also highlighted the strong resolve of the administration to dismantle the terror ecosystem and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, justice and equity. “We are determined to strengthen socio-economic development and to turn the dreams of our youth into reality,” he added.

The L-G said that in the past five years, the brave security forces and J&K Police have created a Jammu and Kashmir where the sounds of ragas and renewed enthusiasm have replaced the sounds of bullets and grenades.

“We have built a J&K where the walls of schools echo not with the clash of stones but with the laughter, innovation and education of children. We have created a Jammu and Kashmir where towns like Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam — once shrouded in silence — have transformed into cultural and literary hubs for the youth. Markets such as Lal Chowk and Polo View are no longer deserted but are glowing with new vitality. We have created a Jammu and Kashmir where new aspirations float on the waves of the Vitasta,” Sinha said.

He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the very heartbeat of peace and called upon all sections of society to work together as a unified force against elements attempting to disrupt harmony. The L-G also urged collective efforts to counter the threats of drug addiction and youth radicalisation.

He emphasised that everyone must abide by the rule of law to ensure lasting peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory.