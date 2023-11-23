Huge turnout at Army's Akhnoor recruitment rally

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 22

An Army recruitment rally commenced at Akhnoor on Wednesday in which hundreds of youth took part. The rally is being organised with support of administration for its smooth conduct. Hundreds of youth were seen making a beeline for the recruitment rally manifesting their interest in the armed forces.

“The recruitment rally in the Jammu region is a great opportunity for the youth to showcase their skills and determination to join the Army. The support provided by the civil administration, including Jammu ADC Ansuya Jamwal and Akhnoor SDM Akhil Sadgotra is crucial in ensuring the smooth conduct of the rally. Their assistance in maintaining law and order, security and providing essential services demonstrates the close coordination between the military and civil authorities,” Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

Maj Gen Sharad Bikram Singh, Zonal Recruiting Officer, Punjab and J&K, and Brig Rakesh Pachora, were present during the event.

“The Army is known for its high standards of discipline, commitment and bravery. The recruitment rally provides a platform for young individuals to fulfil their aspirations of serving the nation while upholding these values. The comprehensive selection process ensures that only the most competent and dedicated candidates are chosen to join the ranks of the Army,” Bartwal said.

#Jammu