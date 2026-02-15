Humas Warriors clinch Ice Hockey League men’s title in Leh

Humas Warriors were crowned men’s champions of Ice Hockey League Season 3 after defeating Purig Warriors 3-1 in a closely contested final at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh.

Advertisement

Mohd Issa, Ghulam Nabi Tak and Waseem Bilal struck in the final period to seal victory for Humas Warriors, who broke the deadlock after two tightly fought periods. The match remained evenly poised for much of the contest before Humas delivered a decisive late surge to lift the trophy.

Advertisement

The league was organised in partnership with the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

Advertisement

In the women’s category, Sham Eagles emerged as champions, while Purig Warriors (men) and Shakar Chiktan Queens (women) finished as runners-up. The teams were felicitated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who attended the final as chief guest. Winners and runners-up received cash prizes of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively.

Among individual honours, Shahid Shabir of Humas Warriors and Padma Desal of Sham Eagles were named Players of the Men’s and Women’s Finals for their decisive performances. Waseem Bilal of Humas Warriors finished as the top scorer in the men’s category, netting 18 goals in 14 matches and playing a pivotal role in his team’s title-winning campaign. In the women’s competition, Padma Desal claimed the top scorer award with nine goals and consistent performances throughout the season.

Advertisement

The event began with a welcome address by Tsewang Dolma, Regional Head – Ladakh, Social Mission, who thanked the community for its continued support. A short film tracing the journey of ice hockey in Ladakh and the league’s growth was screened, followed by remarks from Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh spokesperson PT Kunzang, who highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and grassroots leagues in strengthening the sport and supporting athletes.

The men’s final commenced with a ceremonial puck drop and concluded with a post-match awards ceremony presided over by the Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Governor Gupta congratulated the people of Ladakh on the successful completion of Season 3. He said ice hockey is gaining popularity across the region and expressed confidence that improved infrastructure would help take the sport to every village. He added that the administration is working to develop more stadiums, promote sports tourism and encourage a culture of discipline and hard work among youth. He also referred to a new sports policy aimed at supporting participants and winners, and said efforts are underway to provide equipment to promising players through CSR initiatives.

Bidisha Dey, Executive Director of Eicher Group Foundation, said the league’s third season reflected the positive impact of grassroots programmes, with improved participation and higher standards of competition. She noted that over 34,000 fans attended matches during the season.

Captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir of Humas Warriors credited teamwork and patience for the title win, saying the decisive goals in the final period were the result of collective effort.

Spanning regions including Leh, Nubra, Changthang, Sham, Kharu, Drass, Kargil, Shakar Chiktan and Zanskar, Season 3 showcased rising competitive standards and growing community engagement in Ladakh’s ice hockey landscape.