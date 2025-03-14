DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from congregational Friday prayers

Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from congregational Friday prayers

Mirwaiz was scheduled to visit Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality to offer congregational prayers
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:37 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File
Advertisement

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday placed under house arrest and not allowed to offer the congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid here, officials said.

Mirwaiz, who is Kashmir’s chief cleric, was kept in detention at his residence in Nigeen area of Srinagar, they said.

The Hurriyat chief was scheduled to visit Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality to offer the congregational prayers. He delivers a speech at the historic mosque on Fridays.

Advertisement

The Central government had, earlier this week, banned the Mirwaiz-led Awami Action Committee (AAC), and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid—the managing body of the Jamia Masjid—condemned Mirwaiz’s house arrest.

Advertisement

It said in a statement, “This arbitrary and unjustified move by the authorities comes during the holy month of Ramzan, a month of immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.”

The Auqaf said barring the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (chief cleric) from fulfilling his religious duties and preventing the faithful from benefiting from his sermons “deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the people”.

“Such restrictions, especially during the sacred month of Ramzan, are completely uncalled for and go against the principles of religious freedom,” it added.

The Auqaf demanded that Mirwaiz be immediately released from house detention so that he can carry on with his religious obligations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper