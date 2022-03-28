Hurt in Budgam attack, SPO’s brother dies too

PTI

Srinagar, March 27

The brother of a special police officer (SPO), who was injured in firing by terrorists in Budgam district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

Terrorists had on Saturday shot dead SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam district. In the firing incident, Ahmad’s brother Umar Jan had sustained bullet injuries. Jan was taken to SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where he succumbed on Sunday, they said.

Watching Helplessly Death and destruction have become a norm. We watch helplessly as young lives are snuffed out. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief Heinous, Barbaric The killings are heinous and barbaric. The culprits should be identified and brought to book. —Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, CPM leader

The funeral ceremony witnessed a massive gathering of local residents bidding a tearful adieu to the brothers. “What was my fault,” wailed the inconsolable mother of the victims as women tried to console her. “They should have shot me in the heart. Where will I find my sons now?” she said.

Women showered flowers and toffees on the coffins as these were taken for their final journey and laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard. Top police officials, including IG Vijay Kumar, visited their residence and expressed condolences to the family.

Kumar said the entire police family stood with the bereaved family, according to a tweet by the Kashmir zone police. Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Police Lines in Budgam for the slain SPO where the deputy commissioner and the SSP led police personnel in paying floral tributes.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said death and destruction had become a norm in Kashmir Valley. “In Kashmir, we watch helplessly as young lives are snuffed out,” she tweeted.

CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami termed it heinous and barbaric and demanded that perpetrators be identified and brought to book. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah said such killings questioned the government's claims on peace and normalcy in J&K.—