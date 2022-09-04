Hybrid LeT terrorist caught in Sopore

ANI

Sopore, September 3

The police along with security forces have arrested a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Sopore. He has been identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar.

He was apprehended on the Sopore-Kupwara road. According to the police, the accused had been planning to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.

A pistol, a magazine and eight pistol rounds have been seized from Saqib Shakeel Dar. “More recoveries are expected from him,” a police official said.

According to the police, a checkpoint was established at the Shangergund crossing. “At about 9.40 pm, a person was signalled to stop but he tried to flee.

Security men apprehended him tactfully. A case has been registered under relevant sections at the Sopore police station and the matter is being investigated,” the police said.

In another case, the Ramban police seized two grenades from Jabbar forests of the Gool area. The seizure was made on the disclosure of a terrorist, Showkat Ali Laiwal, main conspirator behind the blast at a police post around a month ago. The police said the grenades were kept in Jabbar forests to be used later for attacking security men. Showkat Ali was arrested a few days ago in connection with the case and was subjected to sustained questioning during which he confessed to his involvement in the conspiracy.