‘Hybrid’ militant, associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, May 6
Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ‘hybrid’ militant and his associate in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.
“On specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Hilltop Cheradari in Baramulla,” a police spokesman said.
During checking, two suspicious persons tried to flee the spot on noticing the joint party of the forces. However, they were apprehended, he said.
The arrested duo has been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, a resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara Baramulla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, a resident of Kanthbagh Baramulla.
During their search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds, two hand grenades and two UBGL grenades, were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo is linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition through some foreign terrorists with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, he added.
A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.
Police say ‘hybrid’ militants are sympathetic to the militant cause and are radicalised enough to carry out targeted attacks and then slip back into normal life.
