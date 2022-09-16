Hybrid militant held in Reasi, attack averted: Police

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 15

The Reasi police arrested a hybrid terrorist and seized arms, ammunition and cash on Thursday. With this, a major attack has been averted, the police said.

Identified as Zaffar Iqbal, a resident of Bal-Angralla of Mahore in Reasi, he had been in touch with his handlers based in Pakistan. The police had received intelligence inputs about his activities.

Zaffar’s brother Mohammad Ishaq was a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba who was gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Rajouri. His another relative, Abdul Rashid of Reasi, is in Pakistan working for terror groups, the police said.

Zaffar was caught from Plaasu nullah by a police team under the supervision of SSP Amit Gupta. The SSP said, “During interrogation, Zaffar confessed to his links with terror organisations. Acting on the information given by him, a joint operation by teams of the Reasi police, the 58 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the CRPF was launched in Angrala forest.”

According to the SSP, arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from a hideout in the area, including two pistols, four magazines, 22 rounds and a Chinese grenade.

The police also seized Rs 1,81,000 which was supposed to be used for terror-related activities, informed the SSP.

Terming it a big success, the SSP said Zaffar’s arrest had averted a major terror strike. “Pakistani handlers are making constant efforts to revive terrorism in the upper reaches of Reasi and people like Zaffar are working for them,” he added.

A case under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 and 124 of the IPC besides certain sections of the Explosive Act and the UAPA has been slapped.

Kin linked to terror groups