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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Hybrid’ terrorist held in Handwara, arms seized

‘Hybrid’ terrorist held in Handwara, arms seized

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police said a former terrorist, who was operating as a ‘hybrid’ terrorist, has been arrested in Handwara. A statement said Handwara police received a tip-off regarding the activities of an ex-terrorist, who was operating as a hybrid terrorist as part of a module of the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in the Handwara–Kupwara area.

The police said acting swiftly on the information, Handwara police, along with 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF, launched a joint operation at the identified location in Handwara town. Following a meticulous security drill, the accused was apprehended and identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Kruhmura, Handwara. One Chinese-made pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered from his possession. According to the police, the arrested individual is an ex-terrorist who had previously been arrested by the police in two cases.

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