Hydropower push gains pace in J&K one year after Indus Treaty abeyance

A year after the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was put in abeyance by India following the Pahalgam terror attack, work on multiple hydropower projects across Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly accelerated.

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The projects currently under construction in different parts of the Union Territory include Parnai, with a deadline of December 2027, and Karnah, scheduled for completion by June 2026, both in the UT sector. Other major projects include Pakaldul (December 2026), Kiru (December 2026), Kwar (March 2028), and Ratle (August 2029), which are being developed under joint ventures between NHPC Limited and the J&K Power Development Corporation Limited. Additionally, three projects—Boniyar, Chandanwari Uri, and Girjan ki Gali—have been allotted to the private sector and are currently in the pipeline.

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During the recently concluded session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the government informed the House that construction activities on ongoing projects have gained momentum in the wake of the IWT being put in abeyance.

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According to official estimates, Jammu and Kashmir has a hydropower potential of around 18,000 MW, of which nearly 15,000 MW has been identified. However, only 3,540.15 MW (about 24 per cent) has been harnessed so far. This includes 13 projects with an aggregate capacity of 1,197.4 MW in the UT sector, six projects with 2,250 MW in the central sector, and 12 projects with 92.75 MW in the private sector.

“The Union Territory has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for the next decade and is on track to nearly triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035,” the government said. The plan includes 3,063.5 MW from six projects currently under construction and 4,507 MW from eight projects in various stages of tendering, award, DPR preparation and clearances. In addition, the private sector is expected to contribute another 100–150 MW during this period. As a result, the total installed capacity is projected to reach around 11,000 MW by 2035.

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The draft J&K Hydel Policy 2025 has been formulated based on past experiences and incorporates best practices from neighbouring states. The policy focuses on developing projects on smaller rivers and streams by encouraging greater participation from private players in the hydropower sector. This is expected to boost the socio-economic conditions of local communities and generate employment during both construction and operational phases.

Among the projects in the pipeline, Sawlakote, with a capacity of 1,856 MW, has received most clearances, with forest approval at an advanced stage. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Uri-I Stage-II project (240 MW) has been approved, and tendering for the main works is underway.

Similarly, the DPR for the Dulhasti Stage-II project (260 MW) has been cleared, while the Kirthai-II project (820 MW) is at the clearance stage. The DPR for Kirthai-I (390 MW) is under appraisal, with approvals in process.

Meanwhile, the tendering process for the New Ganderbal project (93 MW) has been completed. Fresh tenders are expected to be floated for the Lower Kalnai project (48 MW), while the Burser project (800 MW) is currently awaiting clearances.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan, allocates the waters of the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers to Pakistan, while India has rights over the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. Following the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed, India decided to place the treaty in abeyance.