'I am also a Hindu': J&K Dy CM hits back at BJP

Reacting to the BJP's remarks following the induction of four ministers into the Cabinet on Tuesday, Choudhary said some people in Jammu did not even consider him a Hindu.

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"People in Jammu say that 'we have not received our fair share'. But when it comes to voting, the Chenab Valley has at least given two seats, whereas the people of Jammu have not given even one. Yet, they expect an equal share.

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"Surinder Choudhary has been appointed from Jammu, but they do not even consider me a Hindu. I do not know whom they consider a Hindu. It seems that I am not a Hindu at all in the eyes of some people in Jammu. I do not know who qualifies as a Hindu according to their standards," the deputy chief minister told reporters in Ramban district.

Choudhary, however, assured the people of Chenab Valley that the government will not neglect any region despite the absence of ministerial representation for some areas.

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"Even if the Chenab Valley has not received a ministerial position, that does not mean we will abandon its people. The Omar Abdullah government will ensure that the region receives its fair and equal share," he said.

Choudhary also accused the BJP leaders of making political statements on development while failing to intervene in cases where projects were held up due to pending no-objection certificates (NOCs) and forest clearances.

"When the work is completed, and the NOC is granted, everyone claims credit. But when the NOC is stuck, they (the BJP) should go to Delhi and get the clearance issued," he said.

Choudhary also challenged BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Sunil Sharma to help get the pending files cleared, alleging that political statements alone would not resolve issues affecting development projects.

"Instead, he comes here and tells you every day that this government will collapse and so on...Two years have passed amid all this talk and speculation about the government falling. By your prayers and with the blessings of my mother, Vaishno Devi, we have completed two years and will complete the next three as well," he said.