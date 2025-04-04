DT
PT
Home / J K / 'I Know my limits, will never cross them': L-G Manoj Sinha defends transferring J-K officials        

Sinha makes the remarks at an event in Delhi on a day CM Omar Abdullah chairs a legislature party meeting here of his National Conference and its allies, including the Congress
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 07:07 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Manoj Sinha. File photo
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday defended his recent order transferring 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officials, saying he knows his limits and would never cross them.

Sinha made the remarks at an event in Delhi on a day Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a legislature party meeting here of his National Conference and its allies, including the Congress.

The meeting passed two resolutions, one of which called for all to respect people's mandate, in an apparent disapproval of the Raj Bhavan issuing the transfer and posting orders.

In a short video clip recorded at his Delhi event, the Lt Governor is heard saying, "I would like to make it clear that the J&K Reorganisation Act was passed by Parliament in 2019. And I am saying with great responsibility that I have not done anything outside this Act.

"I am well within my domain and will never do anything outside of that. I know my limits and I will never cross those limits," he says in the clip, which has been widely circulated on social media.

