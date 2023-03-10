IAF airlifts 438 stranded passengers

Jammu, March 9
A total of 438 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between J&K and Ladakh on Thursday, an official said. The stranded passengers were mostly airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and Srinagar to Leh due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway, he said.
The official said 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the IAF. Similarly, 165 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in four sorties of AN-32, while 13 passengers were flown from Kargil to Jammu.
