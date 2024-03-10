IAF airlifts 700 stranded passengers

PTI

Jammu, March 9

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted over 700 stranded passengers between the twin Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday, an official said. While 514 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Leh in two sorties of IL-76, as many as 223 persons were flown from Srinagar to Leh in another sortie, the official said.

With this, a total of 1,251 persons were airlifted between J&K and Ladakh this week. Earlier on Monday, 331 passengers were airlifted in separate sorties of AN-32, also known as Kargil courier, by the IAF between J&K to Kargil.

The Kargil courier was launched by the IAF on January 22 following closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall. The Kargil courier service operates three days a week between Jammu and Srinagar, and twice a week between Srinagar and Kargil to facilitate the stranded passengers. The passengers have expressed their gratitude to all authorities, particularly the IAF.

