IAF rescues Israeli man in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 31

An Israeli man, Atar Kahana, was on Wednesday rescued from a height of nearly 17,000 feet near Markha Valley in Ladakh where he suffered high-altitude sickness. Srinagar-based Defence PRO Colonel Emron Musavi said the operation was taken up by the 114 Helicopter Unit.

#jammu #kashmir #ladakh #Srinagar