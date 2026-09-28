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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / IAF’s Kanyakumari-Kargil cycling expedition leaves Jammu for Udhampur

IAF’s Kanyakumari-Kargil cycling expedition leaves Jammu for Udhampur

Expedition set to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War on October 8

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:36 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel pose with their cycles as they arrive during their Kanyakumari-to-Kargil cycling expedition in Jammu on Monday, September 28, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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An Indian Air Force cycling expedition from Kanyakumari to Kargil proceeded towards Udhampur on Monday after reaching Jammu as it is set to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War on October 8.

The expedition, being undertaken in three phases as part of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 94th anniversary celebrations, began its concluding leg from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on September 22 and is scheduled to culminate at the Kargil War Memorial, Group Captain A K Singh, the team leader, told reporters here.

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The 18-member team departed from Maharaja Hari Singh Chowk at Tawi Bridge in Jammu for Udhampur, they said.

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“This was an Air Force cycle expedition planned from Kanyakumari to Kargil, structured in three stages. The first two stages have already been completed and we are currently in the third stage,” Singh said.

“We started from Delhi on September 22. Our goal is to reach the Kargil War Memorial on October 8 to pay tribute to our brave soldiers, marking the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day,” he said.

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The expedition also aims to connect with the younger generation and create awareness about the role and functioning of the Air Force, Singh said.

“Its main objective is, first, to interact with the young generation, to inform them about what happens in our Air Force and how things operate, and to inspire them towards our defence forces,” he said.

“These interactions provide them inspiration and information and help them understand the kind of work we do beyond our regular duties,” Singh added.

The riders commenced their journey from Pathankot at 7 am on Sunday before reaching Jammu on Sunday  night and proceeding towards Udhampur this morning, they said.

Despite challenges along the route, the team continues its determined journey towards the Kargil War Memorial, carrying forward the values of courage, sacrifice and service associated with the armed forces.

The expedition is being conducted as a tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

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