IAS 'abuse' row in JK: JKAS association calls for pen-down strike to protest ‘humiliation’

As the row over a senior Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat who called a woman officer “bloody shit” during a virtual official meeting, has escalated, the Interim Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has decided to observe a one-day pen-down strike in protest against what is described the “humiliation” of a woman JKAS officer during a meeting.

2010-batch IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, currently the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, is facing criticism in the valley for hurling abuses during the meeting. The issue has triggered a major row in the Valley, with politicians demanding action against the IAS officer.

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JKAS is an elite administrative civil service of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Ranjan, during the meeting, told the 2015 batch Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) woman officer Beenish Wani, who is currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this... I am your boss.”

A statement issued by the Interim Body of the JKAS Association (AJJSKA) said it has decided to observe a one-day pen-down strike in protest against the incident

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In a communication to its members, the association said the protest “was aimed at defending the dignity, self-respect and institutional honour of the fraternity.”

It urged members to stand united in solidarity, stating that an attack on the dignity of one officer concerns the entire fraternity.

A senior member of the association told The Tribune the pen-down strike was being observed on Friday.

A separate statement issued by the JKAS fraternity condemns the “verbal abuse, personal insults and public humiliation” of a senior female JKAS officer.

“While the fraternity unequivocally upholds administrative accountability and performance monitoring, it maintains that no supervisory authority can justify abusive language, intimidation or such misconduct that undermines the dignity of a serving officer. It is pertinent to note that this is not an isolated incident, as the said officer is alleged to have a pattern of using unparliamentary and demeaning language in an official capacity,” the statement said.

It said more disturbing is the department's subsequent attempt to dismiss the circulating video as Al-generated and fabricated.

“The video is authentic, as testified by the officer herself and other officials who were present during the virtual meeting. The fraternity considers it deeply unfortunate that, instead of allowing the matter to conclude with an apology and appropriate institutional corrective action, the Administrative Secretary has chosen to aggravate the controversy through a public clarification that raises further questions about accountability and professional ethics,” it said.

The JKAS Fraternity calls upon the JK Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary and the General Administration Department to order an impartial inquiry into both the original incident and the subsequent departmental clarification; ensure that no retaliatory action is taken against the affected officer; and establish effective safeguards against workplace intimidation and abuse of authority.