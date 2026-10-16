DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / IAS 'abuse' row in JK: JKAS association calls for pen-down strike to protest ‘humiliation’

IAS 'abuse' row in JK: JKAS association calls for pen-down strike to protest ‘humiliation’

The JKAS fraternity called upon the JK Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary and the General Administration Department to order an impartial inquiry into both the original incident and the subsequent departmental clarification

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a communication to its members, the association said the protest “was aimed at defending the dignity, self-respect and institutional honour of the fraternity.” Representational photo: iStock
Advertisement

As the row over a senior Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat who called a woman officer “bloody shit” during a virtual official meeting, has escalated, the Interim Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has decided to observe a one-day pen-down strike in protest against what is described the “humiliation” of a woman JKAS officer during a meeting.

2010-batch IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, currently the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, is facing criticism in the valley for hurling abuses during the meeting. The issue has triggered a major row in the Valley, with politicians demanding action against the IAS officer.

Advertisement

JKAS is an elite administrative civil service of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Ranjan, during the meeting, told the 2015 batch Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) woman officer Beenish Wani, who is currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this... I am your boss.”

A statement issued by the Interim Body of the JKAS Association (AJJSKA) said it has decided to observe a one-day pen-down strike in protest against the incident

Advertisement

In a communication to its members, the association said the protest “was aimed at defending the dignity, self-respect and institutional honour of the fraternity.”

It urged members to stand united in solidarity, stating that an attack on the dignity of one officer concerns the entire fraternity.

A senior member of the association told The Tribune the pen-down strike was being observed on Friday.

A separate statement issued by the JKAS fraternity condemns the “verbal abuse, personal insults and public humiliation” of a senior female JKAS officer.

“While the fraternity unequivocally upholds administrative accountability and performance monitoring, it maintains that no supervisory authority can justify abusive language, intimidation or such misconduct that undermines the dignity of a serving officer. It is pertinent to note that this is not an isolated incident, as the said officer is alleged to have a pattern of using unparliamentary and demeaning language in an official capacity,” the statement said.

It said more disturbing is the department's subsequent attempt to dismiss the circulating video as Al-generated and fabricated.

“The video is authentic, as testified by the officer herself and other officials who were present during the virtual meeting. The fraternity considers it deeply unfortunate that, instead of allowing the matter to conclude with an apology and appropriate institutional corrective action, the Administrative Secretary has chosen to aggravate the controversy through a public clarification that raises further questions about accountability and professional ethics,” it said.

The JKAS Fraternity calls upon the JK Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary and the General Administration Department to order an impartial inquiry into both the original incident and the subsequent departmental clarification; ensure that no retaliatory action is taken against the affected officer; and establish effective safeguards against workplace intimidation and abuse of authority.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts