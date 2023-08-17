Idea of India ‘under trial’: Mehbooba Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 16

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the “idea of India was currently under trial” as the Supreme Court had been hearing the proceedings on the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370.

Mufti invoked the legacy of Lord Ram and his ‘Raghu’ lineage to underscore the importance of honoring promises while conveying that the assurance made by Indian to the natives of J&K in 1947 was now being scrutinised within the SC. She asserted that the country should be governed by the Constitution rather than majoritarianism. She expressed her contentment that the SC had undertaken the task of hearing the pleas.

#Article 370 #Kashmir #Srinagar #Supreme Court