Identify hotspots of drug abuse in Jammu: DC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 2

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Thursday chaired the district-level committee meeting under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) and asked the officials to identify hotspots of drug abuse as well as drug addicts in the district.

The meeting discussed different measures to curb drug abuse and trafficking in the district. The DC emphasised on the need for identification of drug abuse hotspots and individuals trapped in addiction.

The DC directed principals of colleges to identify and notify drug users to the authorities. The educational institutions were asked to appoint nodal officers for coordination with the district administration on this issue.

The DC further directed the Chief Medical Officer to provide services of counsellors to help those in need of rehabilitation. He also highlighted the vital role of the District Social Welfare department in rehabilitation. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of the tobacco control measures.

