Identify illegal immigrants in six weeks: J&K High Court

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 6

In the wake of “influx of illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh and Myanmar in Jammu, the J&K High Court (HC) has asked the authorities to identify them in six weeks. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by lawyer Hunar Gupta who sought deportation of illegal immigrants staying in Jammu. The court asked the Home Secretary to evolve a method to identify all immigrants and prepare their list.

Many Rohingya are staying in pockets of Jammu, an issue that has triggered controversies in the past. The court has asked the government to identify the illegal immigrants within a period of six weeks. As per reports there are over 13,500 Rohingya and other immigrants staying in Jammu. —