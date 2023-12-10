Identify people trying to disturb peace: IGP

PTI

Srinagar, December 9

Kashmir IGP VK Birdi on Saturday asked officers to keep a hawk eye on the situation and identify people “hell bent on disturbing peace and tranquillity” in the region with their nefarious designs.

The Kashmir zone IGP chaired a security review meeting in north Kashmir's Bandipora district to assess and enhance the security measures. Birdi stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence along with technical inputs to flush out the inimical elements. He called upon them to take stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities.

Collaboration must Strengthen collaboration between law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations. —VK Birdi, Kashmir IGP

The IGP stressed upon the officers to keep a hawk eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell bent to disturb the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

He directed for strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, Birdi said law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks. The IGP reiterated the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance and urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of continued efforts to enhance security measures.

Meanwhile, Jammu zone’s IGP Anand Jain visited Ramban district to assess the security and law-and-order situation in the hilly district, a spokesperson said. During the visit, Jain conducted a comprehensive review of the crime statistics and the overall performance of the Ramban police, engaging with all supervisory officers, including station house officers (SHOs) and investigating officers, she said. During his inaugural visit to the district, the IGP interacted with all officers in an introductory meeting and scrutinised the crime patterns in the area.

#Kashmir #Srinagar