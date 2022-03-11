Ideological fight against BJP to be intensified: Congress

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 10

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, J&K affairs, Rajni Patil today said rights of the members of the Sikh community living along the border in Jammu would be ensured.

Addressing a Congress rally at Simbal Camp, Patil said the ideological fight against the BJP and its policies towards J&K shall be intensified in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Patil appreciated the role of the residents of the border belt especially the Sikh minority and refugees and said the Congress shall take due care of their political and economic rights. She said J&K had suffered the most under the BJP regime. —