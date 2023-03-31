IED blast in Kathua; live grenade found

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 30

A suspected improvised explosive devise (IED) blast occurred near a border police post near the international border in Kathua district late on Wednesday evening. A live grenade was also found in the area during a search operation on Thursday morning, officials said.

The seized grenade in Sanyal. PTI

The incident took place in Sanyal village along the Pakistan border in Hiranagar area of the district. Senior police officials rushed to the spot. They said the target might have been the police post near the blast site.

Investigation on Police officials are investigating if the attackers came from across the border.

Kathua SSP says terrorists might have used an IED for triggering the explosion.

When the blast occurred, the SHO of the area was present nearby, so officials believe policemen were the target.

While a search operation could not be conducted due to pitch dark on Wednesday, police teams along with dog and bomb squads started searching the area at around 6.30 am on Thursday. A deep crater due to the impact of the IED was found in an agricultural field close to a bridge on a nullah. Sources informed that the route was once used by terrorists to sneak into this side of the border from Pakistan. ADGP Mukesh Singh said the blast was heard near the border police post in Sanyal of Hiranagar. He said senior officials, including the SSP, reached the spot for investigation.

SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal said the target of the high-intensity “IED” explosion might have been the border police post. “After we resumed the search operation today morning, a live grenade was also found. On Wednesday evening, the police presence in the area was more as the SHO had come for domination patrol. He was present in a nearby village when the blast occurred,” said the SSP.

“Prima facie, it was an IED blast. It is being investigated if the attackers came from across the border,” he said.

As the blast occurred during evening, local residents were indoors due to which no injury was reported. In the past, terrorists have used cross-border tunnels along the border to enter the Indian territory. However, no tunnels were found even as the BSF scanned the area till Thursday evening.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway passes through Kathua district. Security on the highway has been already strengthened as several pilgrims visited the UT during the Navratri.