IED detected, destroyed in Bandipora dist

Srinagar, October 15
Security forces today averted a major tragedy by detecting and destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The IED, weighing around 18 kg, was fitted with two gas cylinders in Astango area of the north Kashmir district, they said. Srinagar-based PRO Col Emron Musavi said based on intelligence received from the police and corroborated by the Army, a joint operation was launched. “Search parties were immediately deployed and an area of 300-metre radius was cordoned off. The IED was detected at 8.35 am,” he said.
A bomb disposal squad neutralised the IED, which was found in close proximity of the Bandipora-Sopore road, without any collateral damage, he said. The Bandipora-Sopore highway is an important line of communication for civil traffic as well as for the army and CAPF convoys. “Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” Chinar Corps of the Army wrote on Twitter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...